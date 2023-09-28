Commanders take on Eagles hoping to learn from mistakes

Players say they are focused on taking on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday

ASHBURN, Va. — Commanders players say last week's 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills was nowhere near the team's true identity. Now, they get to face the NFC East-leading Eagles in Philadelphia. The players are quick to admit a lot of mistakes were made, but they are going to learn from them, and move forward.

"You try to learn from the mistakes as quickly as possible, but at the same time you don't want to overreact because you have another game coming up that Sunday," said quarterback Sam Howell. "There's definitely some key points you want to focus on coming out of certain games, but then after you get past that, you start focusing on the next opponent."

Against the Bills, Howell became just the sixth quarterback since the Super Bowl era began and the first since Warren Moon in 1995 to get sacked nine times and throw four interceptions.

Running back Brian Robinson, Jr. said it's important to turn the page on last week's ugly loss. Robinson averaged 7 yards a carry to get to 70 against the Bills.

"Guys have that time to think about why we lost the way we did, and everything we need to do to clean up what was on film from the loss. Right after that, we gotta focus on what's next," he said.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin agrees that it's time to focus on the Eagles, but it can be hard to do.

"It's easy, but it's still difficult because you gotta address the issues that caused the outcome that happened on Sunday. If you don't, those same issues are going to arise the next week, especially when you're going against a championship-style team," McLaurin said.

Sunday's game is a big one. Not only are the Eagles a divisional opponent, but they are one of only three teams that remain undefeated in the league.