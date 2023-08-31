Commanders announce home opener is standing-room only

Fans are clearly excited about a new era of Washington football under new ownership

WASHINGTON — Commanders fans are clearly excited about the new era of Washington football to begin under new ownership. The team sent an email to fans Wednesday letting them know that the only remaining tickets for the home opener are standing-room or obstructed view seats.

"Science says standing is good for your health. Our guys say standing is good for the vibes," the email says. It includes a link to grab tickets. Seat Geek shows prices for available tickets between $65 and $99.

With new ownership in place, and coming off an undefeated preseason, expectations are high for the team. There's an eye toward the playoffs internally, even if from the outside the Commanders are being picked to finish last in a loaded NFC East.

The pressure is certainly on fourth-year coach Ron Rivera to show a group led by Josh Harris and including Magic Johnson that he deserves to stick around beyond this season. To try to make that happen, he has hired Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, fresh off the longtime assistant winning the Super Bowl again with Kansas City.

Rivera and Bieniemy are also putting faith in another new quarterback, 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell, to be the starter after just one game of NFL experience. The offense keeping up with the defense, which ranked third in the league last year and again should perform at a high level, is the key to whether Washington can contend for a wild-card spot.