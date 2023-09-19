Commanders vs. Bills game sold out

Parking tickets are still available for purchase for anyone who plans on driving to the game.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREATER LANDOVER, Maryland — There are no more tickets left to see the Washington Commanders take on the Buffalo Bills in-person at FedEx Field on Sunday. The game, which is expected to start at 1 p.m., is officially sold out.

This comes after the team sold out tickets and parking passes to it's home opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 10.

Sunday's game is the Washington Commander's second home game of the regular season and third game under new ownership. Josh Harris spoke with WUSA9's Wisdom Martin ahead of the season opener about the pressures of becoming the team's new owner.

He says the most shocking part of it all has been to see just how many Washington residents are showing their love for the Commanders.

“What shocked me was the massive outpouring of support and love for this franchise that existed in Washington. It was a sleeping giant, I knew growing up how much the Commanders meant to the DMV. But the welcome that the team has gotten since the change has been incredible.”

Parking tickets are still available for purchase on the Commander's website for anyone who plans on driving to Sunday's game.

RELATED:

WATCH NEXT: