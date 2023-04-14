On Thursday, sources told WUSA9 businessmen Josh Harris, Mitchell Rales, and Magic Johnson have agreed to buy the team from its controversial owner, Dan Snyder.

WASHINGTON — After news broke Dan Snyder would likely soon sell the Washington Commanders, many fans made the commitment to buy season tickets.

The news immediately struck a chord with fans who have been calling on Snyder to sell the team for years.

Commanders account executives tweeted throughout the day Thursday that many fans had been calling them to get season tickets from the team.

WUSA9 spoke to five different people across the country who decided to buy season ticket plans from the team, on Thursday and Friday, in light of the Snyder news.

Telly Washington, of D.C., said he made a vow to himself to buy season tickets if Snyder decided to sell. He said the fanbase has been reinvigorated by the latest developments surrounding the team.

“We dubbed ourself The 54th, which means we are the 54th player on the field bringing the players and fans together,” Washington said.

He said fans are eager to see change.

“We’ve been through a lot,” Washington said.

Maurice Yeldell, of Laurel, said the Snyder news put him over the top to acquire a season ticket plan too. He said he believes the team is on the verge of a major change.

“Man, it’s an awakening,” he said. “They have awoken a sleeping giant.”

And Commanders faithful could end up seeing many younger fans at FedEx Field next season too.

Kiahl Fletcher, of Fort Washington, who got his season tickets Friday, said people his age have only seen the franchise on hard times and would like to see what it does under new management.

“Me, being a younger Commanders fan, I’ve only seen us make the playoffs five times in my life,” he said.

But, Fletcher says he’s hesitant. He wants to see a deal first be signed.

Virginia resident Michael Barton feels the same way.

He canceled his season tickets seven years ago and has only been to two games since.

“The reason for cancellation, I put sheer and utter frustration and disgust with how ownership and managers are turning a proud franchise into a laughing stock,” Barton’s cancellation to the team reads.

Still, Barton said he’s optimistic change is around the corner.

“I’m just very hopeful that the new era is coming among us next year.”

Fans across the country are even buying up season tickets.

Dontrell Harris, of Knightdale, North Carolina, was just a kid during Washington’s glory days.

He said he barely remembers when they last won the Super Bowl.

“But the celebration that my family and everybody around went through when the game was one, I’ve been a fan ever since,” Harris said.

He said he thinks a special season is ahead for the team.

“With a lot of the clouds gone, and I’ll say, a clear focus, with objectives now, I strongly feel that the awakening is here,” Harris said.

Maria Russell, of Dallas, feels the same way.

She said she married into the Washington fanbase and recently talked to her ex-husband about getting season tickets they could hand down to their kids.

So, after Thursday’s Snyder news, they did.

“Just when the news dropped yesterday, how it made me feel, I was elated,” she said. “We had been waiting on it.”

WUSA9 reached out to the Washington Commanders to see if they had seen a sizeable uptick in season ticket sales.

The franchise sent the following statement: