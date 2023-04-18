'I have made business mistakes' | Brian Davis discusses $7B bid for Commanders, questions about his past

Brian Davis now confirms his $7B bid to buy the Washington Commanders, and spoke with WUSA9's Darren Haynes in his first interview.

For the first time, Brian Davis is going on the record, explaining his $7 billion bid for the Washington Commanders.

In a Tuesday afternoon interview, Davis told WUSA9's Darren Haynes he is in the final stage of delivering a package of financial information to Bank of America, which is handling the team's sale on behalf of Dan and Tanya Snyder. Davis confirmed Haynes' April 14 report that Davis' bid was valued at $7 billion, and was still active.

On April 13, sources told WUSA9 that Dan Snyder had reached an agreement with an investment group led by billionaire Josh Harris, to sell the team for $6.05 billion; the deal would be the highest price paid for a North American professional sports franchise. Forbes estimates the team is worth $5.6 billion.

Davis, a former Duke University basketball player who went on to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves from 1993-1994, went to Bladensburg High School and was previously a minority owner of DC United.

A source close to the Snyders told WUSA9 they don't believe Davis really has the money for a deal to go through.

Where is the money coming from?

Davis' capital to buy the team is coming from private investors who are "patiently waiting and very excited for me to have the opportunity to sign the contract," Davis said Tuesday.

Davis refuted reports that surfaced earlier in the day suggesting some of his money was coming from Saudi Arabia.

"That capital is coming from private investors who are located here in America who are domestic," Davis said. "I have a great amount of respect for the Saudi Arabian people and Arab people in Islam in general. I love them. But the money's not Saudi Arabian and I've never been to Saudi Arabia in my life."

A trail of lawsuits lead to questions

Davis has been named as a defendant on several lawsuits. Davis and his former Duke teammate-turned-business-partner Christian Laettner were sued by Scottie Pippen for failure to repay a loan after failing to buy the Memphis Grizzlies.

"I have made business mistakes," Davis told WUSA9. "But in terms of character integrity, what I can say is that, unlike most, I didn't file bankruptcy."

"I actually sold my assets to pay everyone back," Davis claimed. "So, I would like to apologize to the public or anyone else that I have offended, or I gave harm. But the idea is that I'm a stand up person, and I sold the asset to pay everyone back, and I've moved forward."

Davis' bid documents submitted to Snyder, obtained by WUSA9, state he is the owner of Urban Echo Energy LLC, "a LEED certified developer of renewable energy assets." A spokesperson for the U.S. Green Building Council told WUSA9 the description "LEED certified developer" is inaccurate because USGBC does not certify developers or organizations. The spokesperson was not able to find any LEED certified projects owned or administered by Urban Echo Energy LLC.