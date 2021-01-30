x
Superbowl

A look back at Tom Brady's Super Bowl history

The Bucs' quarterback has six Super Bowl rings, and he's going for number seven right here in Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla — No one knows the Super Bowl quite like Tom Brady. 

He has more Super Bowl appearances than any one else. And more wins, too, with six Super Bowl rings under his belt.

The 43-year-old quarterback isn't done, either. He's going for ring number seven at Super Bowl LV, right here in Tampa Bay. But before he makes his 10th appearance at the big game, let's look back at his Super Bowl history.

2002: Super Bowl XXXVI

 A relatively unknown Tom Brady led the Patriots to a 20–17 win over the St. Louis Rams at the Louisiana Superdome earning the franchise it's first ever world title. Brady only threw one touchdown pass, eight yards to wide receiver David Patten in the second quarter. 

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2002, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady smiles after the Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams 20-17 in NFL football's Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans. A pair of Super Bowl winning teams that launched dynasties in San Francisco and New England highlighted the list of the NFL's greatest teams, numbers 31-100. The Patriots won a surprise title in 2001 after the untested Brady took over from the injured Drew Bledsoe early in the season. New England needed a favorable ruling and dramatic kick by Adam Vinatieri to win the "Tuck Rule" game against Oakland, won at Pittsburgh in the AFC championship game and slowed down the dynamic Rams offense for the franchise's first title. That team ranked 51st. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

2004: Super Bowl XXXVIII

Brady led New England to it's second Super Bowl title in three years as the team beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29. Tom Brady calmly drove the Patriots into field goal range allowing Adam Vinatieri to kick a game-winning, 41-yard field goal with four seconds remaining.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2004, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady smiles after the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston. In 2004, the Red Sox ended a lengthy drought of their own with Boston’s first World Series title since 1918, ending the “Curse of the Bambino.” New England won its second Super Bowl title in three years with a 32-29 victory over the Carolina Panthers. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

2005: Super Bowl XXXIX

The Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Jacksonville in Brady's third Super Bowl appearance. Brady's lone touchdown pass was a two-yard throw to Mike Vrabel in the third quarter.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2005, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy over coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft, right, after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-21, in Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville, Fla. The two teams meet in a rematch in Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

2008: Super Bowl XLII

Brady's first Super Bowl loss came as the New York Giants beat the Patriots 17-14 at the University of Phoenix Stadium, crushing New England's chance at a 19-0 season. Giants' quarterback Eli Manning connected with receiver David Tyree for the infamous "helmet catch."

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2008, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field after the New York Giants beat the Patriots 17-14 in the Super Bowl XLII football game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. It was supposed the culmination of the perfect 2007 season for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, and a fourth Super Bowl title since 2002. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) Photo Details

2012: Super Bowl XLVI 

This Patriots-Giants Super Bowl rematch ended in disappointment for Brady yet again as the Giants beat New England 21-17 in Indianapolis. The Patriots were leading 17-15 until the last minute of the fourth quarter, when the giants scored a game-winning touchdown.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2012, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after New York Giants linebacker Chase Blackburn intercepted Brady's pass intended for tight end Rob Gronkowski during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game in Indianapolis. Brady’s journey to each of his nine Super Bowls with the New England Patriots will be the subject of an ESPN series released in 2021. Entitled “The Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,” the nine-episode series will include a look from Brady’s perspective at the six NFL titles and three Super Bowl defeats he was a part of. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

2015: Super Bowl XLIX

Brady secured Super Bowl ring number four as he led the Patriots in a 28-24 win against the Seattle Seahawks in Glendale, AZ. New England was trailing by 10 points late in the third quarter until Brady threw touchdown passes to Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman to take the lead.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates during the second half of NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Glendale, Ariz. The Patriots are 5-2 in Super Bowls with Tom Brady. So when folks wonder why the spread against Philadelphia is between 5 and 6 points, they should consider that the total difference in scoring in those seven games is 12 points: Patriots 169, opponents 157. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

2017: Super Bowl LI

In one of the greatest comebacks in Super Bowl history, the Patriots came back to win 34-28 against the Atlanta Falcons. New England found themselves trailing 28-3 late in the third quarter when they kicked it into high gear, sending the game into overtime and ultimately emerging victorious. 

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. Brady’s journey to each of his nine Super Bowls with the New England Patriots will be the subject of an ESPN series released in 2021. Entitled “The Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,” the nine-episode series will include a look from Brady’s perspective at the six NFL titles and three Super Bowl defeats he was a part of. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

2018: Super Bowl LII

Brady and the Patriots returned to the Super Bowl in 2018 for a much more disappointing ending. The Philadelphia Eagles beat New England 41-33 in Minneapolis. Brady's 505 yards and three touchdowns weren't enough to bring home another championship.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12), calls a play during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis. The wide-eyed, talented Jared Goff will try to lead his Los Angeles Rams past the grizzled, 41-year-old Brady, who is looking to guide the Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl victory. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

2019: Super Bowl LIII

Brady found himself back at the Super Bowl for the third year in a row, this time becoming the first player in NFL history to win six Super Bowl rings. He led the Patriots in a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta. Though he failed to throw a touchdown pass, he became the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl at 41 years old.

Credit: AP
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is interviewed by Jim Nantz after defeating the Los Angeles Rams during NFL Super Bowl 53, Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

