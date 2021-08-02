'Wow! No cow!' Oatly may be Super Bowl ad people are singing on Monday

The company admitted having its CEO singing in a field may not have been the best commercial, but that it got people to look them up.

It may have been the simplest, least-expensive Super Bowl commercial to produce this year, and oatmilk maker Oatly is already bragging that it did what they wanted -- got people's attention.

The Oatly commercial that appeared in the second quarter shows CEO Toni Patersson literally singing the praises of his product.

"It's like milk, but made for humans," Patersson belts out. "Wow. Wow. No cow."

And that second line was repeated over and over.

"Yeah, that was really our CEO singing on the Super Bowl," the company said on its website. "Maybe interrupting the second quarter so the world could experience Toni's musical stylings about how oatmilk is like milk but made for humans wasn't the most Super Bowl-ish idea ever, but on the other hand, our attempt to promote Toni's singing skills to a wider audience actually got you to visit an oatmilk company website on the big day. Total success!"

People on Twitter were already expecting it to become their Super Bowl earworm.

I’d like to apologize in advance to everyone I sing “Wow! No Cow!” to over the coming days. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 8, 2021

"Either they forced the ceo of oatly to do that or he wanted to and neither will make me happy," one person said.

either they forced the ceo of oatly to do that or he wanted to and neither will make me happy — 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗯 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗻 (@calebsaysthings) February 8, 2021