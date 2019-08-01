A Takoma Park native is only three wins away from becoming a back-to-back Super Bowl Champion.

Tre Sullivan is a safety for the Philadelphia Eagles, and now that the Eagles won their wild card game against the Chicago Bears, he’s one step closer to winning a second straight Super Bowl title.

Sullivan's path in the NFL hasn't been an easy one.

The Gwynn Park High School grad was an undrafted free agent out of Shepherd University. Sullivan was on the Eagles practice squad when Philadelphia beat New England in Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles safety made his NFL debut in Philadelphia's season opener September 6, 2018, and has been on the active roster every week since October 10.

Sullivan has made headlines in the past for surprising a Philadelphia high school student, Autumn Wallace, with the prom of a lifetime. Not only did Sullivan escort Wallace to the prom, but he paid for her ticket, hair, dress and transportation.

The Eagles’ safety also has a connection with one of the country’s biggest court cases.

Sullivan is the grandson of Emmet Sullivan, the U.S. District judge who has been overseeing the Michael Flynn case.

Judge Sullivan will determine if Flynn is sent to prison for lying to federal investigators in the Russian probe.

The elder Sullivan has attended Eagles’ games to show his full support of his talented grandson.

When you look at Tre Sullivan and his grandfather, Emmet, you can't help but see a legacy of achievement for the Sullivan family.