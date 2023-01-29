Here's who will play in Super Bowl LVII | Everything you need to know

It's a battle of two No. 1 seeds from each respective conference for the 57th edition of the game in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Super Bowl LVII is set.

It's a battle of two No. 1 seeds from each respective conference for the 57th edition of the game in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium.

The Philadelphia Eagles will represent the NFC, returning to the Super Bowl after winning in 2018 over Tom Brady and the Patriots. In the AFC, it'll be the Kansas City Chiefs who are making their third trip to the Super Bowl in the last four years.

The Eagles cruised past a penalty-plagued San Francisco 49ers defense and an injured Brock Purdy at QB by a final score of 31-7 in the NFC Championship. The Eagles, like they did in 2018 over the Vikings, won the game in front of a rocking Lincoln Financial Field.

However, the AFC title game that followed was much more competitive. Neck-and-neck for the entire game, the Chiefs picked up a gigantic sack on 3rd down as Joe Burrow and the Bengals were attempting to get down the field for a game-winning field goal.

The Chiefs used a 27-yard punt return and a late-hit out of bounds against QB Patrick Mahomes to set up a game-winning 45-yard field goal from former Georgia Tech kicker Harrison Butker.

The Eagles and Chiefs come into the game with the exact same records. Both teams finished the regular season 14-3. The Eagles beat the Giants in the divisional round by a final of 38-7, before beating San Francisco by 24 points.

The Chiefs battled the Jaguars in the divisional round and won 27-20, while they clawed their way to yet another AFC championship versus the Bengals -- who they finally beat for the first time since Burrow has been quarterback.

What to know about Super Bowl LVII

Who is playing: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles The Eagles will be the home team in the game as that alternates between the NFC and AFC every other year.

The game will be played in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ari. The stadium is home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.

The Eagles open as slight 2-point favorites.

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST on FOX and live streamed on the FOX Sports app.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, as it was announced back in September. She is soon to release her new album that has been seven years in the waiting.

R&B legend Babyface will then perform "America the Beautiful."