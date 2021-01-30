FBI, Coast Guard beef up security for Super Bowl LV

Authorities are keeping an eye off the field so that everyone can enjoy the action on the field.

TAMPA, Fla — All eyes will be on the big game Super Bowl Sunday, but law enforcement will be keeping a lookout for anyone wanting to ruin all the fun.

The FBI announced on Friday that it would be ready to respond to any threats surrounding Super Bowl LV through intelligence sharing, personnel, and the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

In order to do this, the agency says it activated an Intelligence Operations Center, which is compromised of representatives from 17 different federal, city, state, local and private sector partners.

St. Petersburg and Hillsborough County's Coast Guard sector announced they too would be ready to provide any security assistance for the game. In their announcement, both sectors said they would enforce a "safety zone" beginning Friday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Feb. 7.

The zone will include certain parts of the Garrison Channel, Seddon Channel Turning Basin, and the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa. All vessels in the zone will have to travel through it at a steady speed and cannot slow down, stop or anchor.