WASHINGTON — When it comes to attending sporting events, nothing breaks the bank quite like the Super Bowl.

Even with ticket prices dropping for this year’s big game, according to Sports Illustrated, traveling to Atlanta and enjoying the New England Patriots-Los Angeles Rams matchup from a seat within Mercedes-Benz Stadium is sure to take a healthy bite out of the average fan’s wallet.

Let’s say a fan wants to make the trek from D.C. to Atlanta to see the NFL’s biggest game in person. The first step would be to purchase plane tickets.

As of Monday, six days before the Super Bowl – the average round-trip airfare to Atlanta stood at $419.43, according to cheapflights.com. But don't wait. Costs to fly rise the later you book your flight.

Want to take the train to Atlanta? The cost for a round trip ticket on Amtrak will set you back $258. That's not too bad, but you'll spend almost 30 total hours on the rails.

If you're the ultimate road trip warrior and want to drive, using a car with average fuel economy will set you back a little more than $115 round trip.

Next, our hypothetical fan needs a place to stay. Availability is diminishing at Atlanta-area hotels. According to travel booking site Hipmunk, hotel prices have soared 146% for Super Bowl weekend. The average price for a room is $368 per night. It would cost you $1104 to arrive Friday, and check out Monday morning.

Realistically, no one will be walking to the game unless their (exorbitantly-priced) hotel is right next to the stadium. Fortunately, Atlanta boasts a reliable public transportation system known as MARTA. If a fan only travels to and from both the airport and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, transit on MARTA will cost $10. Any more travel on game day will require a $9 day pass in order to be the most cost-efficient, running the overall price to $14.

While travel and lodging will add up, the real back-breaker are the Super Bowl tickets themselves. As of Monday, the cheapest nosebleed tickets cost around $2,700 each.

If you're looking for the ultimate Super Bowl experience, the NFL has the package for you.

The NFL is selling packages where you can get tickets two rows from the field, a pregame party, a meet-and-greet with NFL stars, and post-game access to the field to experience the celebration. With taxes, that package will set you back more then $20,000 per person.

The silver lining to the trip price-wise is concessions. Atlanta is known for its cheap food and drink and the higher-ups have mercifully opted to keep prices low for the most expensive game of the year.

Hot dogs will be sold for $2, nachos for $3, beer for $5 and chicken tender baskets with fries for only $6, according to ESPN via Instagram.

Even with those modest concession prices, the average fan is sure to be light on pocket money for a while after the game.

You’re probably better off watching the Super Bowl on your couch.