Game Day Guru: Did you know seven different officials are used during an NFL game?

According to the NFL's operations website, each official has their own individual responsibilities.

WASHINGTON — Football is a great sport, and us sports junkies at WUSA9 are always down to learn more about the game. Whether it's covering the Washington Football Team to Terps games in College Park, we want to always know more!

There are seven different officials in an NFL game to ensure fair play

According to the NFL's operations website, each official has their own individual responsibilities.

The referee has the most and is known as the crew chief and the leader of the officiating crew.

The other officials are the umpire, down judge, side judge, back judge, field judge, and line judge.

You can check out all our Game Day Guru facts on wusa9.com.