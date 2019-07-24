MCLEAN, Va. — The Redskins begin training camp this week down in Richmond.

The players are away from the comfort of their own homes for more than two weeks.

We wanted to know what the guys pack with them for their stay in Richmond.

DC's own, and University of Maryland alum, Vernon Davis gave us the breakdown on what he takes to training camp.

The highlights: a Steph Curry jersey, Ahi Tuna jerky strips, sweaters and hoodies for the hotel room, and a machine that throws tennis balls at Davis so he can work on his catching skills while in the hotel room.

The players hit the field for the first practice on Thursday, July 25.

