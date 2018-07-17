How far are you willing to go to show your love for someone?

Maybe with flowers, candies, a tropical vacation – but for Washington Redskins player Vernon Davis, he definitely didn't take a play out of the old playbook.

Davis, who also played college football at the University of Maryland, decided to propose to his girlfriend in a more memorable way than just getting down on one knee at dinner.

The proposal video shows the couple on a beach for what seems like a planned "photoshoot."

But soon, it turned into a moment neither one would forget.

The video then switches to five men jumping out of a plane and landing right in front of the couple. The men took off their gear and revealed t-shirts that spelled out "Kayla Will You Marry Me?"'

Needless to say, she seemed very surprised.

Davis was sure to add a traditional flare and got down on one knee and to no one's surprise, Kayla said yes.

The whole proposal was captured on video and can be watched below:

