How far are you willing to go to show your love for someone?
Maybe with flowers, candies, a tropical vacation – but for Washington Redskins player Vernon Davis, he definitely didn't take a play out of the old playbook.
Davis, who also played college football at the University of Maryland, decided to propose to his girlfriend in a more memorable way than just getting down on one knee at dinner.
The proposal video shows the couple on a beach for what seems like a planned "photoshoot."
But soon, it turned into a moment neither one would forget.
The video then switches to five men jumping out of a plane and landing right in front of the couple. The men took off their gear and revealed t-shirts that spelled out "Kayla Will You Marry Me?"'
Needless to say, she seemed very surprised.
Davis was sure to add a traditional flare and got down on one knee and to no one's surprise, Kayla said yes.
The whole proposal was captured on video and can be watched below: