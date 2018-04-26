The two issues the Redskins will attempt to remedy Thursday in the first round of the NFL draft are: the run game and stopping the run.

Their struggles in the run game, on both sides of the line of scrimmage, will be addressed if they pick either a running back or a nose tackle with the 13th overall pick.

Most of their intrigue has been placed in Washington’s nose tackle Vita Vea, but Oakland has also shown interest and could snatch him at the 10th pick.

Vita Vea is an accomplished run-stopper and pass rusher, but needs some polishing in his game.

It is likely, that if Vea is still available, the Redskins will select him and try to develop him into the player he has shown flashes of becoming.

If he is unavailable, Alabama’s Da’Ron Payne, is a good fall back pick.

Washington has also shown interest in LSU running back Derrius Guice to help solve their running problem on the offensive side of the ball

His power in the run game hypothetically fits with the Redskins offense, but he is projected as more of a late first round pick.

It would be best for them to wait to draft a running back in the later rounds of the draft, getting high value without sacrificing an early pick.

While the focus likely will be on the ground game, it is a possibility that the Redskins go a complete different route.

They could bolster their offense by drafting a wide receiver in Alabama’s Calvin Ridley.

Or they could add some IQ to their last line of defense by selecting Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

© 2018 WUSA