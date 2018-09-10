NEW ORLEANS (WUSA 9) -- Meet Marcus and Brandon Olivier.

The two brother love each other accept when the Redskins play the Saints.

Marcus is a Redskins fan and Brandon is a Saints fan.

The two team play each other on Monday night.

Marcus says the entire family are Redskins fans, except for Brandon.

"We got this one guy, the one brother, the middle brother," says Marcus. "We call him the adopted boy, the adopted son."

Brandon has bragging rights since the Saints won last season.

Marcus says he plans to get revenge this season.

The two have a family wager. The loser has to cater to the other brother for a day.

"Tuesday morning, he will be driving me home," says Marcus. "He will be catering to me Monday night after the game. It's going to be a party HTTR."

