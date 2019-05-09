ASHBURN, Va. — When the Redskins open the season Sunday in Philadelphia, it’ll be a homecoming of sorts for Wendell Smallwood.

The Redskins running back signed with Washington on Sunday, Sept. 1, just one day after the Eagles released Smallwood.

Wendell Smallwood spent the past three seasons with the team after being drafted by Philadelphia in the fifth round in 2016.

It’s not a matter of whether Smallwood has a chip on his shoulder heading into Sunday’s game against the Eagles, the question is how big is the chip?

“I started my career at that place,” says Wendell Smallwood. “I just know I’m going to have that energy, and plus I’m coming there with a bigger chip on my shoulder than I would if I was coming from any other team.”

The Redskins take on the Eagles Sunday, at 1:00pm at Lincoln Financial Field.

RELATED: What you need for tailgating season

RELATED: Hakuna Matata: Will the real Simba please stand up