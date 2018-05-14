WASHINGTON (WUSA9)-- Former Redskins' defensive back, DeAngelo Hall is officially hanging up his football helmet.

According to ESPN Reporter, John Keim, Hall said, "I'm done playing football."

Redskins defensive back DeAngelo Hall said "I'm done" playing football. Hall, 34, was expected to retire but had not made it official. He's weighing offers to join a front office or work in TV.https://t.co/ECsOiO6din — John Keim (@john_keim) May 14, 2018

Hall was in the NFL for 14 years, being chosen in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, and 8th overall.

He spend his last nine years with the Washington Redskins, proving to be an experienced asset to the team.

Hall will now try his hand at working in a front office, or in television.

Whichever retirement path he chooses, we know that he will put the same amount of hard work he put on the field into his next endeavor.

Best wishes DeAngelo.

