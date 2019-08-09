PHILADELPHIA — Vernon Davis has scored 63 touchdowns in his 14-season NFL career.

Obviously some touchdowns mean more than others.

Vernon likely will never forget his first career touchdown in his first NFL game September 10, 2006, against the Cardinals. Vernon Davis also probably won't forget his most recent score.

Davis scored on a 48-yard catch-and-run in the Redskins' first possession of the 2019 season.

It also came one day after his grandfather died.

It's never easy for anyone to go to work immediately following a death in the family, let alone play a football game.

Vernon Davis was understandably emotional following is touchdown. The Redskins tight end was seen on the sidelines crying.

In an instagram post following his grandfather's death, Davis paid tribute to his grandfather.

"Dad, pops, grandpa, my hero... You were all of the above," said Davis in the post. "I will miss you truly. I wouldn’t be who I am without you. My first 18 years of life you showed me how to be a man. Thank you for everything. Rest well. Love you."

I think it's safe to say that Vernon Davis' grandfather is looking down from above, and is very proud of his grandson.

