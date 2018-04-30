Redskins' tight end Vernon Davis is doing something different this year in between his offseason workouts.

Monday, Davis visited his first elementary school to launch his Vernon Davis Read85 Tour.

Davis, a DC native and former Maryland Terrapin, will be visiting 6 schools around the DMV area with low income families to "inspire and encourage young leaders to read."

A post shared by Vernon Davis (@vernondavis85) on Apr 30, 2018 at 9:31am PDT

The Redskins' player will be reading to three thousand students, and donate 510 books!

Davis tells Sports Director Darren Haynes that the way he became successful was "by reading, listening, and paying attention in school.

It wasn’t until Vernon’s adult life he found that his love for reading could open a world of opportunities. From Spiritual passages, to motivational messages, business finance books, and of course sports and car magazines; Vernon appreciates the art of the written word and seeks to share his passion among the youth.

What better way to spend your offseason, than helping advance the young minds of the future.

Contact Ashley on Twitter @AshleyHasSpoken

© 2018 WUSA