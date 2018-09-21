(WUSA 9) -- The Washington Redskins will host the fourth annual Redskins Runway show on Friday.

More than 40 players, coaches, and their wives including Adrian Peterson, Vernon Davis, Josh Norman, Alex Smith, D.J. Swearinger and Dustin Hopkins will walk down the runway.

The fashion show benefits the Redskins charitable foundation.

Swearinger spoke about bringing swag to the runway.

"I'm going have so much [swag] sauce dripping on the stage they are going think I was sponsored by Heinz!" said the Redskins safety.

Running back and former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson has experience walking down the runway for previous shows.

“It’s about what you are wearing and who’s wearing it,” says the Redskins running back.

Peterson’s wife also has modeling experience.

The fashion show will take place on Friday, September 21, at Tysons Corner.

