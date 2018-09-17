LANDOVER, Md. (AP) - The half-century home sellout streak is over for the Washington Redskins.

The announced attendance of 57,013 for Washington's 21-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday was about 25,000 short of the 82,000 capacity listed in the team's 2018 media guide.

The team boasts in the guide that it has "sold out every home game for the past 50 seasons."

Team spokesman Tony Wyllie confirmed that the sellout streak ended Sunday.

Even if the crowd was smaller than usual, it made itself heard Sunday: Boos rang out a few times during a sloppy performance in which the defense couldn't get Andrew Luck off the field when it mattered most and the offense couldn't get in the end zone.

