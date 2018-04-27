The Redskins are bringing the Payne to Washington... literally.

The Burgundy and Gold selected defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne from Alabama with the 13th pick overall.

Many expected the Redskins to take either Payne or Vita Vea with their first round pick. Once the Buccaneers took Vea with the 12th pick, Payne became the likely selection.

Washington needs to fix a run defense that finished dead last in the NFL last year.

The Redskins hope that bringing Payne to DC will go a long way to making the team's run defense more formidable this fall.

