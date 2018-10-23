(WUSA 9) -- The Redskins are off to a good start this season at 4-2 after their win over the Cowboys.

But if the Burgundy and Gold win against the Giants, we'll see something that hasn't happened in over a decade.

In October 19, 2008, the Redskins beat the Browns to improve to 5-2.

Washington hasn't won five or more of their first seven to start a season since then.

In fact, the Redskins have won four of their first seven games only twice since the 2008 season.

Back in 2008, Jim Zorn was in his first season as the head coach in Washington, and Jason Campbell was the quarterback.

Clinton Portis ran for 175 yards in the win, as the Redskins held on to win after Cleveland's Phil Dawson missed a 54-yard field goal that likely would have force overtime.

Fast forward to the 2018 version of the Burgundy and Gold, and the players know they haven't accomplished anything yet.

"We definitely have the momentum," says defensive end Jonathan Allen on the team's strong start. "But I mean we gotta continue it. It was a good stepping stone for where we want to go. We have a lot of work to do as a defense, and as a team. Yesterday was just another step in the right direction."

© 2018 WUSA