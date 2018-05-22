WASHINGTON (WUSA9)--It's not every day that you get treated to a movie night with an NFL player.

But for 50 lucky fans, that's just what happened.

Redskins' top draft pick, Derrius Guice treated 50 fans that showed up to the Redskins' charity golf event on Monday to the Avengers: Infinity War movie following the event.

He also took care of concessions, and allowed time for photos and autographs.

It seems like the 20-year-old has been doing his best to turn around his negative image in the media.

This is definitely one way to get it done.

He's showing you that you can't just talk the talk, but you have to also walk the walk.

