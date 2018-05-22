WASHINGTON (WUSA9)--It's not every day that you get treated to a movie night with an NFL player.
But for 50 lucky fans, that's just what happened.
Redskins' top draft pick, Derrius Guice treated 50 fans that showed up to the Redskins' charity golf event on Monday to the Avengers: Infinity War movie following the event.
RELATED: Redskins get a look at the new guys in a three day rookie mini-camp
He also took care of concessions, and allowed time for photos and autographs.
I don’t know where to begin. Nothing but love and respect for him 🙏🏼 Guice invited fans out to watch the new Avengers movie with him. He paid for all 50 tickets to watch the movie, on top of taking any photos with fans, signing autographs, even made a quick video message for the kids I work with. On top of all that he paid for our food too. I’m a die hard Redskins fan, but I’ve never been this excited for a player since Sean Taylor 🐐 best believe Guice is my favorite Redskin #HTTR thanks for the awesome night man 💯✊🏼 Ay frfr Mike Mayock, what character issues? 😤🐸☕️
A post shared by Matthew Ryan (@matty_d396) on
It seems like the 20-year-old has been doing his best to turn around his negative image in the media.
This is definitely one way to get it done.
He's showing you that you can't just talk the talk, but you have to also walk the walk.