(WUSA 9) -- Chris Thompson has his biological dad back in his life.

The two reunited after having not spoken to each other in over a year.

The Redskins running back tweeted Tuesday "Over the last few years situations from my childhood started affecting me and my relationship with my dad. Saturday he surprised me with a visit after us not talking for over a year and we resolved all of our issues. Best bday surprise ever and I’m glad I got my dad back."

On Wednesday, Chris told WUSA 9's Diane Roberts how important to him it was to reunite with his biological father.

"It was big," says Thompson. There was some things mentally that I was dealing with, and it was messing with our relationship. I'm glad I was able to just get with him, and talk to him, and really sit down and just tell him how I felt about certain things."

The Redskins running back hopes to see his dad more now.

"We're just gonna communicate better," says Thompson. "That's pretty much been the deal with us. I have my mom, stepdad, and my father who's in my life. He's somebody I could go and talk to at anytime about anything, and I miss that. I miss having that type of relationship with him. Moving forward hopefully I'll get him here some more to just get to hang out with him, hang out with him in the offseason when I go back home.

Chris Thompson has advice for those who have fractured relationships with family members.

"I will say it makes you feel much better whenever you can talk to whatever family member it is," says Thompson. "You can come to an understanding, and figure out why certain things happen. [For athletes] a lot of us have dad issues. It's a lot of anger, 'he wasn't there, he left us, I don't like him' type things. Sometimes I think we have to just go back and ask why so we can get over that."

