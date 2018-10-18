(WUSA 9) -- The Redskins will hope to end two trends when they take on the Cowboys.

First, and foremost, Washington will look to end a four game losing streak to Dallas. The Burgundy and Gold have lost 8 of their last 10 against their rivals since 2012.

Secondly, the Redskins will try to enjoy sustained success.

Since the start of the 2016 season, the team has won more than two games in a row, just once.

In that same 37-game stretch, the Redskins have also never lost more than two in a row.

The Redskins have hovered around .500 each week for the last 37 games.

They've alternated wins and losses each week this season, but it doesn't stop there.

They're 5-5 in their last 10 games, 6-6 in their last 12, 7-7 in their last 14, 10-10 in their last 20, 16-16 in their last 32, and 18-18-1 in their last 37.

The Redskins haven't been really bad the last couple season, they just haven't been really good either.

The big difference this season is they very well could be good enough to win the NFC East.

The last two seasons, the division winner has won 13 games. That's highly unlikely this year unless the Cowboys or Eagles run the table the rest of the way.

8-8 or 9-7 could be good enough to win the division this year, which means the Redskins have a reasonable chance for their first NFC East title since 2015.

