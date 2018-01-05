Josh Norman has moves!

Who knew the Redskins' defensive player not only had moves on the field, but also off the field?

Norman made his debut on the 26th season of Dancing with the Stars Monday night.

No one really knows how athletes will do with the sometimes demanding dance moves, but Norman showed that he was up for the challenge.

Norman, along with partner Sharna Burgess, tied for the highest score with Olympian Adam Rippon.

That's not bad for the professional football player's first time on a different big stage.

It didn't take long for Norman's teammates to show their support either.

Maybe this pro will prove that he can also be a pro in the world of dance.

