When you're one of the rookies on an NFL team, it may be hard to get the jersey number that you wanted.

Veteran players know that for sure.

Some never get to wear the number that they want.

For Redskins' rookie Da'Ron Payne, he wasn't able to get his number either.

But that didn't stop former Alabama teammate and now current Redskin teammate, Jonathan Allen from doing his best to get him as close as possible to his number he had in college.

Allen passed down his #95 jersey to Payne, and will now wear #93, which is the number he wore at the University of Alabama.

Redskins' outside linebacker, Preston Smith currently wears Payne's college number #94.

Maybe Payne will get his old number, and maybe he won't.

For now, #95 will do just fine.

