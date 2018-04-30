"The football gods were looking after us this weekend."

That's what Redskins Senior VP of Player Personnel, Doug Williams told the press Monday morning as he began to discuss the 2018 draft selections.

If you're a Redskins' fan, you probably agree with him.

Williams explained in the press conference, that of course there are guys that the Redskins would have loved to have, but once they were on the clock they were no longer available.

"The big boys make the little boys look better", Williams said to one reporter, after being asked about going after a defensive lineman first in the draft.

"Whether it's offense or defense, the big boys will always make the little boys look better", he said.

If you were watching the Redskins' picks, you might have noticed that they didn't pick up anyone new at the tight end position.

That's because Williams said they feel pretty good at tight end.

He does have a point.

Veteran player Vernon Davis is still a powerful and useful player to have on the team, that shows up big when needed.

Jordan Reed, who is now healthy, is also another experienced weapon that the Redskins have in that position that they can count on to make a play.

Williams also spoke multiple times about the board of names that the organization had on draft day.

He explained that of course you want to be able to get everyone on the board.

First round pick and 13th overall in the NFL Draft Da'Ron Payne was on that board.

The Redskins consider themselves were very lucky he was still around when it was their time to choose.

One thing is clear, the Redskins definitely made a statement in this year's draft.

That statement is, they care about their defense, and they want to make sure they are ready for the 2018-2019 season on that side of the ball.

