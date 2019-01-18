WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins have hit hard times. The organization has not only become one of the most hated American sports franchises, but also one of the country’s most hated companies.

According to 24/7 Wall St., the Redskins are America’s fifth-most hated company; organization is only ranked behind Facebook, pharmaceutical manufacturer Eli Lilly, Vice, and e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs.

The Redskins have been widely criticized for decisions both related and unrelated to football, such as the November signing of embattled linebacker Reuben Foster three days after he was arrested on suspicion of first-degree misdemeanor domestic-violence battery. Additionally, several former cheerleaders came forward last May and accused the Redskins of mistreatment during a 2013 trip to Costa Rica. The organization denied those claims.

Of course, the elephant in the room is the team’s name, which many consider to be racist. Owner Daniel Snyder has been resolute in his decision to keep the Redskins name, though the drastic dip in public opinion toward his franchise suggests that his decision is not a popular one.

Recent on-the-field events have not favored the Redskins either, as a once-promising 2018 season went down the drain after quarterbacks Alex Smith and Colt McCoy were lost for the year with leg injuries.

A 7-9 finish to 2018 – and a 35-44-1 record in five seasons under head coach Jay Gruden – has led to immense frustration among the team’s fans. Despite the fact that Gruden has a losing record and has only reached the playoffs once during his Redskins tenure, he has more wins than any other head coach under Snyder.

Many Washington fans have taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure, calling for team president Bruce Allen to be fired. In fact, between December 11 and January 9, #FireBruceAllen appeared in almost 4,000 tweets, according to Brand24.

The most visible protest made by Redskins fans this season came within FedEx Field. Swaths of empty seats were the backdrop for all eight Washington home games in 2018, as the franchise lost their 50-year sellout streak in a Week 2 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Vacant seats became a trend throughout the season, as the Redskins posted the lowest home attendance percentage in the NFL, at 74.4 percent capacity, according to ESPN.

With the on-field product lacking in quality, the Redskins have managed to instigate anger from within their own fan base to pair with the influx of hatred coming from across the country.

Historically, the Dallas Cowboys have been a popular target for hatred among football fans. The franchise’s success and massive, passionate fan base has made them easy to dislike. While the Redskins were not able to surpass their arch-rivals in the NFC East this season, 24/7 Wall St.’s list shows that they seems to have built a comfortable lead in the hatred department.