RICHMOND, Va. — A lot has changed for Alex Smith in 365 days.

One year ago, he was walking onto the practice field for training camp as the star quarterback.

This year, he rode in on a golf cart with crutches and unsure about his future.

The veteran QB suffered a gruesome leg injury in the Redskins’ Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans at FedEx Field last season.

Smith currently has a walking boot on his right leg, after wearing an external fixator for eight months. Alex Smith is expected to miss the entire 2018-19 season for the Redskins.