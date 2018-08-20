WASHINGTON - The Washington Redskins have signed former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson, according to the organization.

ESPN tweeted Monday that Peterson agreed to a one-year contract with the team.

Peterson, who is a seven-time pro bowler, is the most productive running back since he entered the NFL in 2007. Peterson was released by the Arizona Cardinals in March of 2018.

He joins the Redskins following a number of preseason injuries to their running backs.

Peterson, who is 33-years-old, has rushed for over one thousand yards seven times in his career. The Redskins were one of three NFL teams without a running back on their roster with 1,000 career rushing yards.

Peterson was seen at training camp Monday sporting Redskins gear.

