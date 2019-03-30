LEESBURG, Va. — Just because DeAngelo Hall isn’t tackling wide receivers anymore, doesn’t mean he won’t tackle a flat tire.

The former Washington Redskins cornerback was driving in Leesburg, Virginia, last week when he came across an SUV parked on the side of the road. The owner of the vehicle, a Redskins fan who identified herself as Gabby, had not even called for roadside assistance when Hall pulled up beside her and proceeded to replace the flat with a spare himself, according to Redskins.com.

“He was so nice, respectful, unassuming and really happy to help someone in need,” Gabby wrote to Redskins.com.

Hall, who was born in Chesapeake, still lives in the area and recently opened a barbershop called Parlor Twenty Three in Ashburn.

“I think that it is important for people to know that some celebrities/athletes perform acts of kindness on a daily basis,” Gabby wrote to Redskins.com.

Hall’s 14-year NFL career came to an end after the 2017 season. He spent three years at Virginia Tech before being taken eighth overall in the 2004 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons. The three-time pro bowler was traded to the Redskins from the Oakland Raiders in 2008 and spent the remainder of his career in Washington