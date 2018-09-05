The Washington Redskins' may not be able to get back the free agents they lost last year like Terrelle Pryor and Ryant Grant, but now they can sure try.

In the NFL's effort to compensate teams who lost players due to free agency, the Redskins are likely to get four more draft picks in the 2019 NFL draft.

Seems like a good deal right?

This only impacts the team for unrestricted free agents that are signed by May 8. Any free agents signed after that date, will not be included in the pick for compensation.

But this formula isn't meant for every free agent that a team loses, which is the main reason that the Redskins will probably only get four additional picks.

The NFL factors in how well the free agent the team is losing performs in the upcoming season.

This will only impacts the order of the picks, but no one really knows the true formula behind this, so we won't know for sure until it gets announced.

What we do know, is that the highest compensatory pick that a team is allowed, is a third round pick.

RELATED: The Redskins player you may not know, but should

That's what Washington will for sure get for losing Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings.

Taking into consideration that Cousins received a contract that averages about $28 million per year, the Redskins will be hopefully get third rounder pick towards the top of that round.

Not to forget, Washington also lost OL Spencer Long, who will allow them to get a fifth-round pick.

There is a 32 compensatory pick limit in a draft, so the Redskins will not get picks for losing TE Niles Paul and LB Will Compton.

So is it unfortunate that the Redskins lost a few good players during the offseason to free agency? Yes.

Is it the enf of the world? No.

The NFL has finally come up with a system so that these teams aren't completely out of pocket the following season.

Let's just hope some teams don't see this as a way to get the next best thing.

Contact Ashley on Twitter @AshleyHasSpoken

© 2018 WUSA