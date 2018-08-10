(WUSA 9) - While the Redskins hope to avoid being on the wrong side of history Monday night, their primary focus is expanding their lead in the NFC East.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees needs just 201 yards passing to become the NFL's all-time passing yards leader, passing Brett Favre and Peyton Manning.

Washington hopes to limit the future Hall of Famer. The Redskins currently boat the league's third stingiest defense in the air, allowing just 187 yards passing per game. If the Burgundy and Gold, continue to be tough against the pass, Brees might have to wait another week before setting the record.

Since Brees joined the Saints in 2006, Washington has had success against New Orleans. They've won four of the six meetings in which Brees started for the Saints. The Redskins formula for winning has been pretty simple, limit Brees to less than 385 yards passing. In New Orleans' two wins against Washington, the Saints quarterback threw for at least 385 yards each game. In the Saints losses, Brees' best passing game was in 2012, when the quarterback threw for 339 yards and 3 touchdowns, but was intercepted twice.

The Redskins run defense has also been stout this season. They're allowing 90.7 yards per game on the ground, which is seventh best in the NFL. Washington will be tested by New Orleans on the ground. The Saints have Alvin Kamara, who is averaging almost five yards a carry. They also get back Mark Ingram after the Saints running back served his four-game suspension.

This is a good early season test for the Redskins defense. If Washington wins, this could be the kind of statement game that shows the team can contend for the NFC East title. If the Redskins lose, they fall back to the pack in what is looking like a weak NFC East this year.

