WASHINGTON — Stop me if you haven't heard this before.

Derrius Guice has a knee injury.

The good news is it doesn't seem as serious as last year's ACL tear, and it's not the same knee.

Guice tells our Darren Haynes that it's a knee sprain.

The Redskins running back injured his right knee in the Redskins' Week 1 loss to the Eagles.

Guice was limited to 18 yards on just 10 carries.

RELATED: Adrian Peterson deserves love after benching

RELATED: Jackson shines in Philly return, Eagles beat Redskins 32-27

Derrius Guice tells Darren that there is no timetable for his return.

No timetable means that Guice is likely out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

No Derrius Guice means that Adrian Peterson should be active for the Redskins' home opener