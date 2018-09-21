(WUSA 9) - Derrius Guice continues to prove that the concerns about his character leading into the 2018 NFL draft were unfounded.

Since the running back has been drafted by the Redskins, Guice has been nothing but a hig quality character guy.

He's treated fans to movie night, helped raise money for cancer, and bought his mom a new set of wheels.

The latest example of Derrius Guice's charitable giving involves pizza.

Guice ordered pizza while playing Fortnite Wednesday. When he paid for his pizza, the Redskins running back tipped his delivery man $50.

That's a pretty big tip for a pizza delivery man, and Asante McNeill was very appreciative of Derrius Guice's generosity.

"I really appreciate you for being so kind when it isn't needed," said McNeill in a twitter direct message to Guice. "It really means a lot for a broke college kid trying to pay for college."

The Redskins running back shared the message and tweeted, "Just got pizza delivered and got this message from the deliverer! It's the little things that goes a long way."

Just got pizza delivered and got this message from the deliverer! It’s the little things that goes a long way 💪🏾 bless a life pic.twitter.com/wm7Jnx27TS — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) September 20, 2018

A fan tweeted at Derrius Guice wishing that he was rich enough to do things for people.

Guice's response was perfect.

You don’t have to be rich to bless a life," tweeted the Redskins running back. "It could be as simple as a compliment... or just being nice. The little things go a long way"

We all could learn something from Derrius Guice.

