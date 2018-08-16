(WUSA 9) - There's getting the ultimate fan experience, then there's what Lee Barnes says happened to him at Redskins training camp.

Lee Barnes, a resident of Washington D.C., found himself in the middle of a fight between the Washington Redskins and New York Jets.

Barnes tells WUSA 9 sports director Darren Haynes, he suffered a concussion after hitting his head on a medal fence during the fight.

The fight between the two teams took place during the first joint practice at training camp in Richmond, Virginia.

Barnes went to the emergency room at the Providence Hospital two days later after his head pain did go away.

“It [my head] kept bothering me," said Barnes. "I went to the doctor at the emergency room and the doctor said that you definitely got a concussion”

Barnes gave WUSA 9 a copy of his medical records that indicates that he was seen for a head injury and was given instructions on how to treat a concussion.

WUSA 9 reached out to the Redskins organization and they claim this was the first time they have heard of this incident.

The Richmond training camp facility provides a medical area for fans to report any injuries and no such injury was reported.

© 2018 WUSA