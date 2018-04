DJ Swearinger did not waste any time letting the Redskins know that he was paying close attention to the 2018 draft picks.

As he did before, Swearinger took to Twitter to let everyone know how he felt about the new class coming in.

In early April, the Redskins' safety let the Redskins' organization know that the team needed to make some changes to the defense.

It looks like the Redskins heard him loud and clear.

Welcome To The Rebirth Of The New And Improved Redskins Defense! We Going Top 5 With It! You Gone Help Us Do That 👊🏾 @iam_sdh20 Congrats Lil Brudda! We Got All Bama Boys!! The Culture Ain Got No Choice But To Change For The Better! I Like Winners!! And Dawgs On Defense 🤬 — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) April 28, 2018

This Really One Of The Best(most talented) Draft Classes I’ve Ever Seen Come In On “Paper” But You KnowAnything Can Look Good On Paper! We Gotta Make Sure These Youngins Put In Work!! This Is Only A Start! Challenge Is Can You Adjust To Nfl Preparation And Mature At A Young Age!? — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) April 28, 2018

Big Timmm Settle!!!! WELCOME TO THE HTTR Defense!! Glad To Have You!! #HTTRGANG — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) April 28, 2018

Young Guice @DhaSickest Welcome To The Gang! We Litty Baby!! — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) April 28, 2018

Congrats To The New Wave!! Let’s Work It’s Only The Beginning!! We Gotta A Lot Of Grinding To Do So We Can Shine Later! https://t.co/JurhTbZgKv — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) April 28, 2018

