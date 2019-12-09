ASHBURN, Va. — For the second straight season, Derrius Guice will miss extended time with a knee injury.

The Redskins running back had surgery today in Florida on the meniscus in his right knee.

Guice suffered the knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

Derrius Guice was held to just 18 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden isn’t concerned about the long-term health of the running back.

“I don’t have a concern with him getting back to full strength,” said Gruden. “He came back extremely strong with a much more damaged knee last time. This is a minor procedure from what I’ve been told. He will be back. He’s a great kid, works extremely hard, and he’s going to show Redskins nation what he’s all about.”

Despite this latest setback, Derrius Guice continues to remain upbeat.

“Don’t feel bad for me!!” Guice posted on social media. “This what I signed up for! It wear and tears on your body over time! I’ve been doing this 15 years!! Trust the process.. head up chin up and grind”

While Jay Gruden would not give a timeline for Guice’s return, it’s being reported that the running back could miss 6-8 weeks.

Derrius Guice has seen action in just three games in his NFL career, two preseason games, and last week’s season opener.

Now the Redskins likely will be without the second-year pro until the second half of the season.

No Guice means Adrian Peterson should make his season debut against the Cowboys.

Peterson was a healthy scratch against the Eagles, but head coach Jay Gruden says the veteran will play if Derrius Guice cannot.