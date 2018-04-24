Biggest need or best player? That's the age old question when it comes to drafting players. The Burgundy and Gold knows exactly what they're looking for.

The NFL Draft is Thursday just outside of Dallas and the Burgundy and Gold is ready for the big day.

Senior VP of Player Personnel Doug Williams, says what they've been through leading up to Thursday is like players practicing during the week for a Sunday game.

"The last few weeks sitting there, watching tape all day, talking about character, injuries, talking about abilities. This week feels like practice during the week for players. Sunday you have fun. I think it's like doing a walk through. We just took off pads waiting on Thursday."

Williams acknowledged the cliched question that biggest need or best player is a reality.

"You always going to want the best player available, but the player you need might not be graded as high as the player on the board. At end of day, I like the football team we got."

When asked about how much character matters in the process, Williams said, "in today's game, character does play a part in the way a player is picked," and added, "we try to stay away from bad character guys."

Washington has a total of 8 picks in the draft and will use their first one... the 13th... Thursday night.

