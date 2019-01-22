WASHINGTON — Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith was in attendance for the Washington Wizards’ 101-87 victory over the Detroit Pistons Monday afternoon at Capital One Arena, marking his first public appearance since he suffered a gruesome leg injury on November 18.

Smith appeared with an elaborate contraption bracing his injured right leg, which was broken in the Redskins’ Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans at FedEx Field.

The Washington quarterback suffered a compound fracture, breaking his tibia and fibula, causing him to miss the remainder of the season.

His status for the 2019 is currently unknown, though the device on his leg will not inspire much confidence among Redskins fans.

Smith enjoyed the game from box seats alongside Washington Mystics head coach Mike Thibault before making his way to the locker room postgame to mingle with the Wizards’ players.