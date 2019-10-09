WASHINGTON — With Derrius Guice's injury, expect Adrian Peterson to play on Sunday against the Cowboys.

The future hall of famer deserves some love for what he did during the Redskins game against the Eagles.

Adrian Peterson was a healthy scratch for the first time in his 13-season career.

Peterson was healthy, and able to play against the Eagles, but the team decided to bench him.

Despite Peterson's benching, the running back put a positive spin on it.

"It was tough not being out there," said the Redskins running back. "I just had to make the best of the situation. I just became a coach on the sidelines, helping the guys out as much as I could, and cheering for the guys as well."

Adrian Peterson is one of the greatest running backs to ever play the game.

RELATED: Jackson shines in Philly return, Eagles beat Redskins 32-27

RELATED: Redskins re-sign RB Adrian Peterson for 2-year $8M deal

He rushed for more than a thousand yards last season for the Redskins, and was the team's offensive MVP.

Putting a player like that on the inactive list was a shocker to a lot of people.

Despite the move, Adrian Peterson spoke to the media. Most inactive players don't.

He kept his cool when he knew he wasn't going to play days before.

During the game, he put the team ahead of himself

Adrian Peterson didn't deserve to be on the sidelines in street clothes.

But he deserves some love for the way that he handled it.