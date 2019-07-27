Derrius Guice likes to keep it real.

The Washington Redskins running back had a message for all the people who think he’s injury prone: "kiss it."

Guice tweaked his hamstring several weeks ago and had been rehabbing an ACL he tore last preseason.

“I only had one big injury in my entire career. How can you call someone injury prone that has had only one big injury?" the 22-year-old said. “I guarantee they wouldn’t say it to my face. I wish you would try it.”

Head coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday, before the Redskins first training camp practice, Guice was cleared by the team’s medical staff.

RELATED: Redskins' Alex Smith makes training camp appearance

RELATED: Josh Norman shares special moment with his daughter at training camp

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.