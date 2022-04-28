NFL Draft 2022: Stream one-of-a-kind coverage from Locked On and TEGNA

Our draft experts and local team experts from the Locked On Podcast Network will be bringing live coverage throughout the NFL Draft you can stream!

LAS VEGAS — The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here! After months of anticipation and speculation surrounding what should be one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory, we're bringing one-of-a-kind coverage on for Round 1 on Thursday night and throughout the draft.

Our local experts and draft experts at the Locked On Podcast Network are putting on a full live show during the NFL Draft that you can stream during this year's draft to get not only the national angles, but the local angles specific to YOUR team.

Our draft experts will be in studio at WFAA in Dallas to bring you live analysis and our local hosts around the country will be joining in throughout the night to react to the picks in real time, giving you analysis on what it means for their teams.

How to stream NFL Draft coverage

The Locked On NFL Live Draft Show will be live on all TEGNA station website watch pages throughout the draft, beginning Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. ET.

We will also be streaming live on YouTube on the Locked On NFL YouTube channel beginning at 7 p.m. eastern time, 6 p.m. central time. Subscribe now and tune in right when we go live, one hour ahead of the first pick!

NFL Draft start time

The NFL Draft begins with the first pick coming live at 8 p.m. eastern time and 7 p.m. central time.

Tune in early as we speculate what might happen ahead of the draft and stay with us as we bring you the picks and all the analysis you need throughout draft night.

Full Round 1 NFL Draft order for 2022

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6 Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10. New York Jets (from Seattle)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Philadelphia (from New Orleans)

19. New Orleans (from Philadelphia)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit (from Los Angeles Rams)

2022 Ultimate NFL Mock Draft

If you haven't yet, check out the Ultimate NFL Mock Draft 2022, presented by the Locked On Podcast Network and Audacy. This one-of-a-kind mock draft features all round 1 selections made by local team experts at Locked On, with analysis and insight from draft experts at Audacy and Locked On.

NFL Draft schedule

Round 1 of the NFL Draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. eastern on Thursday, April 28 with live coverage through the entire first round from picks No. 1 to No. 32.

When is Round 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft?

Day two coverage will feature all the picks in Round 2 and 3, taking place on Friday, April 29.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. CT. The Locked On NFL Draft show will be live again throughout rounds two and three, brining you national and local analysis from every single pick. Subscribe to the Locked On NFL YouTube channel to get all the live coverage, or find it on your local TEGNA TV station watch page!

When is Round 4, 5 and 6 of the NFL Draft?

Day three coverage of the NFL Draft features all the picks from rounds 4, 5 and 6, taking place from Las Vegas on Saturday, April 30, beginning at noon ET and 11 a.m. CT.