(WUSA 9) -- Nike's using of Colin Kaepernick as the face of the brand's "Just Do It" campaign, has elicited a wide variety of responses.
There are people who have reacted positively to Nike's campaign.
And then there are those who have gone as far as to burn their Nike gear to voice their disagreement with Nike's campaign.
In the financial world, Nike stock dropped Tuesday, the first day of trading after Nike's inclusion of Kaepernick in their ad campaign.
