(WUSA 9) -- Nike's using of Colin Kaepernick as the face of the brand's "Just Do It" campaign, has elicited a wide variety of responses.

There are people who have reacted positively to Nike's campaign.

I sent this message to Nike.



"I just wanted to thank the Nike Corporation for supporting Collin Kaepernick. He exemplifies what America is supposed to be all about, freedom! — F Beverly (@FBeverly7) September 4, 2018

And then there are those who have gone as far as to burn their Nike gear to voice their disagreement with Nike's campaign.

First the @NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive? pic.twitter.com/4CVQdTHUH4 — Sean Clancy (@sclancy79) September 3, 2018

In the financial world, Nike stock dropped Tuesday, the first day of trading after Nike's inclusion of Kaepernick in their ad campaign.

