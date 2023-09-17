Broncos safety ejected from Sunday's game against Commanders

The Denver safety was ejected in the first half of Sunday's game against Washington for a hit in the end zone on Logan Thomas.

DENVER — Denver Broncos' safety, Kareem Jackson, was ejected in the first half of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Jackson delivered a hit on Washington wide receiver, Logan Thomas, in the second quarter.

Thomas was in the process of making a catch for a touchdown as Jackson was delivering the hit. Jackson drew a flag for unnecessary roughness and was ejected with 1:52 left in the first half.

Thomas made the catch and the Commanders scored on their 2-point attempt, pulling Washington to within 10 points. Thomas left Sunday's game with a concussion.

Jackson was fined $14,819 last week for a similar hit in the Broncos' game against Las Vegas.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

9NEWSLETTER