LOS ANGELES — Seven NFL players from Maryland, Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia will play in Super LVI.
The Cincinnati Bengals will play in their first Super Bowl in 33 years. The Bengals rallied from 18 points down to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 to win the AFC Championship. Four members of the Bengals are from the DMV area.
Linebacker Keandre Jones
The former Maryland Terp is from Olney, MD, and went to Good Counsel High School.
Tight-end Scotty Washington
The Washington D.C. native attended St. John's High School in the District.
Lineman Isaiah Prince
Bengals offensive lineman Isaiah Prince will also go to the Big Game. Prince is from Greenbelt, Maryland, and attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School.
Tackle Zach Kerr
Finally, nose tackle and former Quince Orchard High School star Zach Kerr rounds out the list for the Bengals. What makes Kerr's Super Bowl journey so special, he was cut by the Arizona Cardinals on January 10, 2022, just 20 days before advancing to the Super Bowl.
On the Los Angeles Rams roster, there are three players from the DMV.
RB Jake Funk
Running Back Jake Funk, another former Maryland Terp will play in Super Bowl LVI. Funk is from Gaithersburg M.D. and went to Damascus High School.
Lineman Rob Havenstein
Also on the Rams offensive side, lineman Rob Havenstein will play in his second Super Bowl in four years. The Rams advance to Super Bowl during the 2018-19 season. Havenstein, who's from Frederick, Maryland, went to Lignanore High School.
Linebacker Terrell Lewis
Finally, linebacker Terrell Lewis is the second player for St. John's High School that will play in the Super Bowl. Lewis is from Washington D.C.
The Los Angels Rams are 3.5 point favorites to win Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals. The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
