The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will play in Super Bowl 56 on Feb 13

LOS ANGELES — Seven NFL players from Maryland, Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia will play in Super LVI.

The Cincinnati Bengals will play in their first Super Bowl in 33 years. The Bengals rallied from 18 points down to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 to win the AFC Championship. Four members of the Bengals are from the DMV area.

Linebacker Keandre Jones

The former Maryland Terp is from Olney, MD, and went to Good Counsel High School.

Tight-end Scotty Washington

The Washington D.C. native attended St. John's High School in the District.

Lineman Isaiah Prince

Bengals offensive lineman Isaiah Prince will also go to the Big Game. Prince is from Greenbelt, Maryland, and attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School.

Tackle Zach Kerr

Finally, nose tackle and former Quince Orchard High School star Zach Kerr rounds out the list for the Bengals. What makes Kerr's Super Bowl journey so special, he was cut by the Arizona Cardinals on January 10, 2022, just 20 days before advancing to the Super Bowl.

On the Los Angeles Rams roster, there are three players from the DMV.

RB Jake Funk

Running Back Jake Funk, another former Maryland Terp will play in Super Bowl LVI. Funk is from Gaithersburg M.D. and went to Damascus High School.

Lineman Rob Havenstein

Also on the Rams offensive side, lineman Rob Havenstein will play in his second Super Bowl in four years. The Rams advance to Super Bowl during the 2018-19 season. Havenstein, who's from Frederick, Maryland, went to Lignanore High School.

Linebacker Terrell Lewis

Finally, linebacker Terrell Lewis is the second player for St. John's High School that will play in the Super Bowl. Lewis is from Washington D.C.

