Cardinals rookie Zaven Collins forgot to bring JJ Watt's breakfast to golf, and he made him pay

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Zaven Collins and veteran defensive lineman JJ Watt had an early tee time on Saturday morning, but the rookie made a massive mistake.
Watt tweeted that Collins said after practice on Friday he would pick up breakfast on the way and asked Watt his order. A nice gesture from the rookie. However, when Collins showed up to the course in the morning, he had no breakfast with him,
So Watt decided to have a little fun and ask what Collins' punishment should be.
Well Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray responded, saying Watt should make Collins roll down the fairway.
So on the 18th hole, they did just that.
Meanwhile, DeAndre Hopkins joined in on the fun, requesting breakfast as well. So it sounds like in addition to rolling down the fairway, Collins will be making a late breakfast run for the veteran players.
Welcome to the NFL, Zaven.
12 Sports on YouTube
Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!