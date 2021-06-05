Cardinals rookie Zaven Collins forgot to bring JJ Watt's breakfast to golf, and he made him pay

JJ Watt, who the Cardinals signed earlier this year, and newly drafted rookie Zaven Collins were getting to know each on the golf course this morning.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Zaven Collins and veteran defensive lineman JJ Watt had an early tee time on Saturday morning, but the rookie made a massive mistake.

Watt tweeted that Collins said after practice on Friday he would pick up breakfast on the way and asked Watt his order. A nice gesture from the rookie. However, when Collins showed up to the course in the morning, he had no breakfast with him,

So Watt decided to have a little fun and ask what Collins' punishment should be.

6:20am tee time this morning with the rookie @ZavenCollins. Yesterday we were leaving practice, he said “I’m gonna pick up breakfast on the way, what do you want?” I said “I like that, thank you” & told him my order.



Today he shows up with no breakfast...



What’s the punishment? — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 5, 2021

Well Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray responded, saying Watt should make Collins roll down the fairway.

Roll him down the fairway…😂 https://t.co/e3NuuWGD23 — Kyler Murray (@K1) June 5, 2021

So on the 18th hole, they did just that.

a good sport making up for forgetting breakfast.



good on you @ZavenCollins



(text me your breakfast order @DeAndreHopkins he’ll have it there after he drops mine off 😂) pic.twitter.com/0Y1rM7pd6o — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 5, 2021

Meanwhile, DeAndre Hopkins joined in on the fun, requesting breakfast as well. So it sounds like in addition to rolling down the fairway, Collins will be making a late breakfast run for the veteran players.

Drop me off some breakfast after he drop y’all’s off https://t.co/trHW9P3aLB — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) June 5, 2021

Welcome to the NFL, Zaven.

